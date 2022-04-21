Volunteers build family at the Community Closet

Volunteers are what keep things running at the Milaca Community Closet Thrift Store.
Located on Main Street, the Community Closet is an extension of Pearl Crisis Center and both are non-profit agencies aiming to build a violence free community.
The Community Closet in particular, is a space that provides people with a safe place to shop for items with reasonable prices. They try to help anyone that comes in their door whether it be people looking for community contact, helping those leaving dangerous situations, or giving people a fun shopping environment.
As a completely volunteer run and non-profit organization, all proceeds collected through purchases made at the community closet are returned back into the community and to the Pearl Crisis Center to support victims and survivors of violence.
However, it would not be possible without the generosity of local community members and volunteers.
Volunteers at the Milaca Community Closet take care of everything that comes to mind involving running a thrift store and then some. Without these volunteers, the store and the support it provides the community would not exist.
They currently have a rotation of around 15 volunteers all of whom consider themselves to be friends, if not family.
“It’s not only fun and not only getting to work with really great people, you have the camaraderie,” Charlie, a full-time volunteer of around 15 years, said. “It’s like we’re siblings. We can tease, we help, and we help each other.”
“We’re not just friends, we’re family,” Deb Koep, another volunteer, said. “I mean that’s how we are, if somebody needs something, we just help each other out. We would always be ready to welcome more in.”
When Charlie and her sister June first started volunteering in 2007, only one person at a time would work the floor.
“I just came to help June because it was hard with only one person here, and she is my sister so I came in and we just chatted. She didn’t ask me to help out, but it’s such a good cause,” Charlie said, and soon after, she began her time with the Community Closet and has been there ever since.
Koep started her volunteer journey many years after Charlie and June, but quickly found a place to belong.
“I came here when my husband and I moved from the cities to our hobby farm when we both retired. I came over here to find some paperbacks and started talking to a lady and told her I was looking for places to volunteer,” Koep said. “The lady told me to talk to Renee (store manager) because they were always looking for volunteers here, so I went up to the front and I thought Renee was going to leap over the counter and never let go because she was so excited to find another volunteer.”
Koep has now been a volunteer for one and a half years and has found community in the thrift store.
Each volunteer at the Community Closet has an area where they excel with the help of store manager Renee Dickson.
Renee has been involved with Pearl Crisis Center since 2017 and has been store manager for the Community Closet for around three years.
According to Charlie and Deb, Renee has brought a new life into the Community Closet with her organization efforts and decor skills. Many of the recent changes to the Community Closet happened at the hand of Renee including the reorganization of the store, updating the changing room, and redesigning many sections of the store.
But while the building changes have been keeping the volunteers busy, the thing that occupies their time the most is the large volume of donations constantly flowing into the building.
“We’ve been so blessed with donations, especially the last couple weeks,” Charlie said.
“This community is so generous with donations. Everything here was donated. Without that, it would be nothing,” Koep said. “We sometimes get to a place where we don’t even know where to put the donations anymore, it’s a wonderful problem to have.”
In some cases, the volunteers come in on days the store isn’t open to catch up on some of the donations, but that does not prevent them from loving every minute of what they do.
“Somedays the work is hard and I go home shot, but the work is so gratifying. And to know that, even if you aren’t helping someone one-on-one, you’re still helping somebody in some way,” Koep said. “Sometimes we need to be needed.”
In the last few weeks, the volunteers have noticed an increase in new customers to the store which has brought in a sense of excitement for them. Now, they are hoping to spread the word of the Community Closet’s mission further to bring in more people from the community.
“There’s so many people from the community that aren’t aware of why we’re here and what we do. You can’t really tell what’s inside unless you come in and give us a chance,” Koep said. “We get these comments that are like I didn’t know you were even here and because this goes back into the community, this is fabulous. So, I would like to ask people to come once and if it’s not your thing, no problem, but give it a chance.”
To learn more about Pearl Crisis Center and the Community Closet visit their website at http://www.pearlcrisiscenter.com/community-closet.html. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Renee Dickson by email at rdicksonpcc@gmail.com.
