Work on phase two of the Milaca Veterans Memorial could commence later this year.
Discussed at the February meeting of the Milaca City Council was a request from the committee and a letter from Tim Poorker, of the Milaca Area Veterans Memorial committee, requesting access to the additional $100,000 of donation funds currently held in reserve to complete the memorial project at Trimble Park this year. Also in attendance on the zoom call were Jim Neely and Tami James, representing the committee.
After the initial motion for allowing the committee to get bids for phase 2 of the project this year, Pederson turned the floor over to Neely, who read Poorker’s letter. According to the letter, access to the reserve funds would allow the committee to complete both phases of the project in 2021. Granite would need to be ordered four to five months in advance, which would give the whole project an overall completion date around October or September. ”Costs are going up,” Neely explained, “and if we have a chance, we’d like to get all done this year.”
Pederson responded that he had been in communication with Poorker on the $100,000 reserve being insurance for if funds could not be raised by 2022. He further explained that a special donation of $200,000 had been donated in January 2020. Half of it had been set aside, either to go towards the project if it was not completed in three years, or towards park maintenance if the project was completed. “It’s not that we can’t use the money,” Pederson said, “but that money has to be replaced by something else, so that at the end of 2022, it’s still there.”
Following a question from James, Pederson clarified that the committee could have access to the funds, so long as they understood it was not their money and the funding would need to be replaced. Pfaff explained that the committee will continue to raise donations, and any donations they raise up to and beyond that $100,000 would be set aside for use as maintenance of the memorial and Trimble Park. Pederson said the decision on how the $100,000 is fully replenished will be made by the council in 2022.
Following the conversation, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing the committee to move forward with getting bids for phase, allowing access to the $100,000 with the understanding that it will need to be replaced.
