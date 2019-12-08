The Milaca School Board met in a special meeting on Monday night (Dec. 2) and also conducted its annual Truth in Taxation session.
Caroline Stutsman of the firm KDV provided commentary of the audit of the schools’ 2020-21 budget, and superintendent Tim Truebenbach said the district is in good standing.
The board also received an update on the bond pre-sale resolution from Shelby McQuay of Ehlers.
The sale of $5 million in bonds, which was approved by Milaca voters on the Nov. 5 election, begins in early January with a closing date set for Feb. 13.
“That will allow the district to have the bonds sold and gain interest until the money is used later this summer when the projects start,” Truebenbach said.
Those projects include a new roof and also window replacement at Milaca High School.
Robyn Vosberg-Torgerson, the school’s business manager, presented the Truth and Taxation report. Minnesota’s Truth and Taxation Law began in 1988. It requires cities, counties and school districts to follow two important steps for the following year.
A mailed notice to each property owner in Mille Lacs County, including: tax levies proposed by the city, county and school district and what the percent of increase is.
At the meeting, it is required that the current budget must be discussed along with the taxes payable for 2020.
The district must also provide and discuss information on the sources of revenue and expenditures, the proposed increase and the reason for the change.
Three residents had questions related to the tax increase, though Truebenbach said their questions were not related to the increase due to the referendum passage.
The meeting began with new board member Jennifer Corrow taking her oath of office.
She ran unopposed on the Nov. 5 election and replaced Genevive Morton, who resigned last summer.
The board will next meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.
