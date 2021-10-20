The million pop top challenge

In Jimmy Buffett’s song Margaritaville, the songwriter blows out his flip flop and steps on a pop top.
At Milaca Elementary School, fifth graders are taking pop tops and turning them into cash money.
It’s part of a fundraising effort by the students of teachers Jessica Juntunen, Cory Anderson, Jennifer Burroughs and Matt Follmuth that is also building on the students’ counting skills.
Milaca fifth graders have been challenged to collect 1 million pop tops as part of a project that began a year ago but was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But not only are the students collecting the pop tops, they are counting them so they know without a doubt that they reach their goal.
That challenge to collect 1 million pop tops was brought forward by teacher Jessica Juntunen, who her self was involved in an effort to collect 1 million pop tops as n elementary school student in Elk River.
“When I was in fifth grade we were challenged to collect a million of them,” Jutunen said of the pop tops.
“I remember being blown away by what a million was,” she said.
The fifth grade teaching team of Jutunten, Anderson, Burroughs, and Follmuth hope their students are equally blown away.
How much is 1 million pop tops? We did some math.
With Milaca’s population at 2,976 according to the 2020 census, each resident of the city would need to drink 56 six packs of soda, energy drinks or other beverages and donate those pop tops to the fifth graders in order to reach their lofty goal.
Early returns suggest an enthused and engaged group of fifth graders at Milaca Elementary ready to tackle the challenge.
The pop tops are being donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
The organization states on its website that it takes approximately 1,128 pop tabs to equal one pound. The organization generally collects between 40 to 50 cents per pound of pop tops, based on the current market rate of recyclable aluminum. Last year more than 13 million pop tops were donated nationally to the Ronald McDonald House. Proceeds from the pop top donations support the children and families who stay at Ronald McDonald Houses while receiving medical care at nearby hospitals. In Minnesota, there are Ronald McDonald Houses in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester and two residential wings at hospitals in St. Paul.
To date, the Milaca fifth grade students collected well over 100,000 pop tops and have counted 47,564 of them. The remaining pop tops sit in collection bins waiting to be counted, which is a regular activity in the fifth grade classrooms.
Fifth grader Addie Clark was quite the counter on Thursday, Oct. 14. She had 36 groups of 10 pop tops counted out on her desk, which amounted to 360 pop tops that were about to be added to her classroom total.
An interesting fact is that the pop tops are put in a quarantine box for a minimum of two weeks after students, teachers, and community members bring the small pieces of aluminum into the school, Jutunten said.
During counting sessions, students take mounds of pop tops that are sitting on their classroom desk tops and gather them into small groups of 10. Every group of 10 pop tops is recorded as a mark on a white-board that is tallying the pop tops counted by that classroom’s students.
Student Jaxson Koosman has been saving pop tops on his own at home and putting them in a bag. He had an estimate of when he and his fellow classmates might reach that 1 million pop top goal.
“Maybe in two more months,” Jaxson said.
Jutunen and her fellow fifth grade teachers hope Jaxson is right.
“If they don’t reach 1 million, this year’s fourth graders will get to finish the project next school year,” Jutunen said.
Those wanting to help the fifth graders in their quest to collect 1 million pop tops can bring pop tops to the elementary school office, located at 500 Highway 23 in Milaca.
