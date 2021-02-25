A Milaca nonprofit is giving away hundreds of dollars in prizes Saturday in Rec Park.
Milaca middle and high school students can gather noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, for Milaca’s Winter Get Together in Rec Park.
Hosted by the Milaca Community Coalition, the event will help bring community members out for a scavenger hunt, fishing contest and prizes.
Students had two weeks to compete in the fishing contest. Contestants had to take two photos with their fish – one as a selfie and one measuring its length. Then they had to post those photos to Instagram with the hashtag #SeeTheGoodinMilaca.
Fish can be submitted in three categories: walleye, panfish or northern pike. Each category will award prizes for the largest and smallest fish.
On Saturday, seventh through 12th grade students also can break out into teams of four to participate in a scavenger hunt for either $100, $150 or $200 prizes.
Visitors can snack on hot dogs, chips and s’mores. Some other door prizes will be given away as well.
The Milaca Community Coalition’s mission is to help youth live substance-free lives through positive decision making, according to its Facebook page.
“It really is just focusing on the good and celebrating our youth – that’s what we do,” Amber Kent, a youth substance use coordinator, said. “So that they can make healthy and good choices.”
The coalition is funded through a five-year federal grant. This is the last year the program will receive grant funding.
In the past the coalition has hosted school lock-ins, given away cooking supplies and brought in speakers.
Last summer the coalition got an outdoor movie theater system to host movies outside — an event they intend to repeat this summer, Kent said.
While Kent’s tenure along with the grant funding end in June, volunteers in the group will continue to organize events, she said. Until Kent leaves June 30, residents looking to contact the group can reach out to her via email at kentamber@milaca.k12.mn.us.
