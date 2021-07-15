They’ll be strumming along the Rum River at Milaca’s Rec Park July 25-27 when the annual RecFest bluegrass festival rolls into town.
This year’s lineup includes a park full of some of the region’s most noted bluegrass bands and musicians, educational workshops, instrumental jam sessions, food and camaraderie.
RecFest kicks off Thursday night with a beer tasting and Milaca’s own Heggies Pizza, followed by the music of Harpers Chord and Flatgrass Revival. The opening night closes with a jam session with Flatgrass Revival.
Friday’s lineup includes York and Robinson, Bill & Kate, the Rum River Blend, Harpers Chord, Sarah Mae and the Birkeland Boys, and Barbwire. There will also be a wine tasting and a barbecue featuring ribs from Teal’s Market.
Saturday, fest-goers will be able to start their day off with campfire bands, followed by the TrueGrass Trio, Bill & Kate, the Rum River Blend, Back Up & Push, and Sarah Mae and the Birkeland Boys. Sarah Mae and the Birkeland Boys will also end the day with a jam session. There will also be a 45 minute open stage session during the dinner break.
RecFest ends Sunday with the annual Gospel Jam at 10:30 a.m. followed by performances from the bands Back Up & Push and the Flatgrass Revival.
There will also be two full days of workshops on Friday and Saturday of Rec Fest.
The full RecFest schedule with performance times can be found online at http://milacarecfest.com/festival-schedule.
Full RecFest admission is $30. A daily pass is available for $20. A youth ticket (ages 13-18) is available for $10. Tickets are available at the gate.
