Spring brings maple syrup to MHS

The smell of maple syrup sweetened the air of Milaca High School during the first week of April as Doug Olson’s Greenhouse Management classes began the process of boiling sap to make the sweet treat.
Students grades 10-12 in the Greenhouse Management classes began the project of making maple syrup nearly a month ago, and their hard work is finally paying off.
When the students first began this project, they learned how to identify trees around the school, specifically, different types of maple trees. Growing along the banks of the Rum River behind the school, they found an abundance of silver maple trees which are perfect for collecting the sap needed to make maple syrup.
Thus, the process of making maple syrup began.
The whole process takes the students a few weeks with the majority of the time being spent on collecting the sap. This year it took them two weeks to collect enough sap to move on to the next step in the process.
In order to make one gallon of maple syrup, the students needed to collect a minimum of 40 gallons of sap. This year they were able to exceed that number and collected almost double that amount.
Once all the sap was collected, the classes began the boiling process which is how the sap becomes syrup.
The students poured their sap into a large, elevated tub which had been set up to drain into a boiling system that constantly emptied and filled throughout the day until all the sap was boiled.
Boiling the sap evaporates all the excess water to leave behind a condensed, liquid sugar. As it continues to boil, the liquid becomes more dense.
After all the sap went through the boiling process, it was transferred to a different pan to be refrigerated overnight and recooked the next day. Cooking the sap a second time is what turns the finalized product into a syrup.
Finally, the students were able to filter the syrup and bottle it.
According to Olson, the whole project teaches the students about tree identification, about our local food system, and what it takes to make that food source.
The project also helps get the students outdoors which is something Olson aims to do with many of his classes.
“I like students to get outdoors any chance they can get,” Olson said. “This project introduces them to something new that is a real world product the students can get from nature.”
One student in Olson’s second group of his Greenhouse Management classes, Jena Mitzel, said her favorite part of making maple syrup was how it helped her to get outdoors.
“I like going outside in the morning, even though it’s cold, it’s nice. It wakes you up a little bit, and it’s not the same things we usually do sitting at a desk,” Mitzel said.
Another student in the same class, Livia Orsi, also commented on what she has enjoyed most about making maple syrup.
“I think my favorite part so far was putting the spout in the tree and collecting the sap in buckets,” Orsi said.
When Olson first started making maple syrup with his students an estimated eight years ago, they used much more primitive methods and equipment than they do now.
“The first year we did this here at the school, we had a cast iron bathtub over some firewood. We put an evaporator pan over the bathtub and made syrup that way,” Olson said.
Now, because of the No Child Left Indoors grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Olson’s Greenhouse Management classes have a very efficient propane evaporator and a more efficient filter for the syrup.
Their new evaporator contains louvers which allow for the sap to have more contact with the hot metal inside and dramatically reduces the amount of time it takes to reach a boil.
“Without the louvers, it would take up to two hours to get a good boil established,” Olson said. “With this propane evaporator, it was boiling within 15 minutes.”
After the students finish making the syrup, it will be put to good use.
It will be used to make a nice breakfast for the students in the Greenhouse Management classes and, if there is enough left over, the students will be able to bring some home to their families as a reward for their hard work.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.