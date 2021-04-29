Runnin’ in the Ruff returns to Milaca May 1.

Milaca’s annual trail run makes a come back this year after a pandemic-related hiatus.
Runnin’ in the Ruff returns with new leadership and improvements to the trails. Registration and check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. May 1 in Recreation Park, 435 Second St. NW.
“We had planned it last year, but then we weren’t able to hold it because of COVID,” race director Kurt Bauerly said.
Bauerly officially took over leading the race from Cindy Biederman two years ago, but this is the first race he’ll oversee as director.
The one big difference will be the trail quality. In years past the route had reflected the event’s name, with racers running through rough and muddy trails. But over the last two years the Milaca Trails Initiative, of which Bauerly is a member, has helped improve trail quality.
“We’ve done a lot of work to the trails so they’re a lot more green and polished, so that makes the event slightly different,” Bauerly said. “It’s not the nasty mud run anymore. It’s more of a true nature trail run, where you’re not gonna be getting all muddy.”
The race will be much like it has in the past. Participants can choose from a 2-mile run/walk or a 10-kilometer (6.4-mile) run. The event is taking pandemic-related precautions, like online registration, individual water bottles, social distancing and encouraging people to wear masks when in groups, Bauerly said.
“It’s low enough volume where we don’t have to worry too much about the mass event-type rules,” Bauerly said.
Bauerly expects about 100 runners this year, which is a significant increase over recent years.
“I would say it’ll be the best turnout we’ve had in years, and I think that’s partly due to pent up demand, the increased exposure that we’ve given the trails the last couple years and we’ve really just tried to educate the community to use them more,” Bauerly said.
Runners also get goody bags that include a shirt, water bottles and about $20 in gift certificates.
“We’re excited to have the event, just because of the fact our world has been kind of knocked upside-down over the last year and nobody’s been able to do the things they normally do as far as races, events, gatherings and we’re just excited to bring something to the local community that not only gets them outside and active, but getting some sense of normalcy again,” Bauerly said.
For more information, go to the event’s page on Milaca’s website.
