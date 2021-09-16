Evan R. Larson
Evan Larson is a 1998 graduate of Milaca High School. He was involved in National Honor Society; Concert Band, Jazz Band, and Marching Band; Football (captain), Wrestling; and he was a National Merit Honorable Mention finalist.
Evan received his BA in Earth and Environmental Science from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon in 2002, he studied abroad at the School for Field Studies Center for Marine Resources, Turks and Caicos Islands, British West Indies, 2001. He received his MS in Geography with a graduate minor in Environmental Policy from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, 2005. Evan went on to earn his PhD in Geography with a graduate minor in Natural Resource Science and Management, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2009. Evan received a number of honors while in college: Doctoral Dissertation Fellowship, University of Minnesota; 1st Place, Biogeography Specialty Group of the Association of American Geographers Ph.D. Student Paper Competition; Carolyn M. Crosby Fellowship for Field-Based Plant Biology Research; U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Science to Achieve Results (STAR) Graduate Fellowship; Graduate School Fellowship, University of Minnesota; Robert G. Long Outstanding Graduate Student, Department of Geography, The University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Morris K. Udall Scholarship for Excellence in Environmental Policy; and Minnesota On-Site Septic Treatment Contractors Association Scholarship.
Evan Larson’s professional history is rooted in his passion for teaching, appreciation of the beauty and interwoven complexity of the Earth’s ecological communities, and a persistent drive to advance justice in our relationships with each other and the environment. He joined the faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in August of 2009 as an assistant professor of geography and was promoted to the rank of full professor in the fall of 2019. Evan has taught thousands of students through courses on physical geography, climate, fire ecology and management, environmental conservation, and the unique connections between landscape and culture as embodied in the rolling hills and meandering streams of the Driftless Area, in which Platteville is situated. His approach to teaching incorporates undergraduate research extensively into both his courses and research program, and as a testament to the student experience he crafts, Evan was one of three recipients across the University of Wisconsin system who received a 2017 Alliant Energy Underkofler Award for Excellence in Teaching. Over 75 students have worked with Evan on closely mentored research projects, most of which used dendrochronology, the science of tree rings, to examine a range of topics from the impacts that invasive earthworm species are having on our forests to multi-century reconstructions of Midwest drought to a five-hundred year history of fire and cultural land use by the Anishinaabe and other Indigenous groups that clearly show the fundamental role of people in creating what we think of today as wilderness landscapes. Evan has received over $1.1 million in research support, including multiple grants from the National Science Foundation and a Faculty Fulbright Fellowship for a year of study at Mid Sweden University in Sundsvall, Sweden. An author on over 34 scientific publications, Evan’s current research is helping guide forest and fire management across the Great Lakes Region while advancing conversations around environmental justice and equity in relationship to Indigenous land use practices and the long-term stewardship of ancestral lands that are now managed across agencies, municipalities, and cultures. At the heart of this work, Evan’s research encourages a reconsideration of what we think of as ‘wilderness’ and the perceived divide between humans and nature that, if set down, will help transform our actions as people to honor the reciprocal relationships we maintain with the broader community of life of which we are a part. Evan has been a key contributor to sustainability efforts at UW-Platteville, and he helped lay the groundwork for an on-campus 2.4 megawatt solar array that will produce 20% of campus energy use that is being installed the same year that the campus committed to becoming Zero Waste by 2035.
Evan, his wife Danica, and their two daughters Mara and Bryn live in Platteville, Wisconsin, with a wild yard, one dog, one cat, a sleepy hamster, and five chickens. On a typical day Evan can be found writing, starting another house project before finishing the previous, paddling a driftless stream with his family, or planning out their next trip to the north woods of Minnesota and the Boundary Waters.
Linda Lein
Linda Larson Lein graduated in the Class of 1976 from Milaca High School. During her high school years at Milaca, she was involved with the annual staff (section editor in grade 12), the Milachi Newspaper staff, Girls’ Glee Club, Concert Choir, and the Girls’ Recreation Association.
Following high school, Linda attended Oak Hills Bible Institute graduating with her Bible Diploma in 1979. She went on to attend Bemidji State University receiving her Bachelor’s Degree of Science in English Secondary Education graduating Magna cum Laude in 1986. She received her Masters of Fine Arts in Writing in 2007.
Linda began her career as an English Instructor at Fergus Falls Public School teaching 7th and 8th grade English. She founded, published, and edited Otter Tales, a literary anthology of middle school writers. She founded and became the advisor of the Fergus Falls Middle School Writers’ Club. Lein was a freelance writer for Agri-Guide where she wrote feature articles about Midwest farmers and their families, press releases for farm businesses, and a bimonthly column called “A Day in the Life of a Farm Wife”. Her career progressed to teaching college courses at Minnesota State Community and Technical College including College Writing I, II, Professional and Technical Writing, and Student Success. She served on the Center for College Readiness Grant Committee as co-author and received $2.2 million for M/State’s College Readiness Program in writing and math. Linda took on the challenge as Assistant Professor at Minnesota State University Moorhead teaching Composition I, II, English Composition/Literature, Introduction to Creative Writing, Women in Literature, Writing in the Workplace, and Technical Writing. She served on the English Department Curriculum Committee and the Liberal Arts Completer Program Task Force. She is currently a Liberal Arts English Instructor at Alexandria Technical & Community College where she teaches College Prep Reading, College Prep Writing, Composition I and II, Technical Writing, and Creative Writing. Linda serves on the Curriculum Committee, Early Childhood Development Advisory Board, the Cybersecurity Advisory Board, and Shared Governance.
Linda has numerous books, articles, poems, and creative nonfiction publications including: Country Reflections (© 2000), a collection of thirty stories and poems about farming and family life on a farm in west central Minnesota; “Profile of Successful Prolific Writers” (© March 2012), a craft of writing article published on the Lake Region Writers Network website; “What I Wanted” (© 2010) in Red Weather; and “His Name Is Joe Joe” (© Christmas 2008) in Connections. She received the 2006-2007 Academic Excellence Award, the Carlisle Co-op Oil Grant, the Lake Region Arts Council Career Development Grant, and the 1991 Minnesota’s Business and Professional Women’s Young Career Woman of the Year. She continues to be involved in her community by serving on the Orphan Ministry Adoption Committee, the Calvary Quilters Committee, participating in the Lake Regions Art Council as a mentor and judge, as well as a Lake Region Writers Network Board Member as a poetry selection reader and Webmaster.
Linda lives in Fergus Falls, MN and teaches writing classes at Alexandria Technical & Community College. She credits her fourth grade teacher Mrs. Marjorie Schmidt and her eighth grade English teacher Ms. Janice Eckman for impacting her life in a significant way. They encouraged her to become a teacher and writer.
