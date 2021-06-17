Grab a chair or a blanket, because the Rhythm on the Rum Festival and Parade hosts its parade Thursday, June 17.
Hosted by the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce, the parade begins Thursday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.
The parade begins at Reineke Park, at the intersection of Ninth Street Northwest and Central Avenue North. It will head west along Ninth Street and turn south on Second Avenue. It follows Second until turning west on Third Street Southwest to stop at the school, according to the chamber.
There are 18 marching bands scheduled to participate, including around 2,400 kids.
The lineup also includes floats from the Foreston and Milaca fire departments, the Milaca Arts Center, Milaca Municipal Liquor and several other local businesses, according to the chamber.
A best float contest gives participants a chance to recoup their registration cost and get some bragging rights. The winner will be picked by an online vote on the chamber’s Facebook page.
