A holy collection like no other will be visiting Milaca this weekend.
Visitors will be able to view a collection of 165 relics during the Treasures of the Church event at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca, 645 Third Ave. SE.
“Everyone will experience an experience of God that day unlike they ever have before,” said the Rev. Carlos Martins, who runs the exhibit. “And in the 24 years that this has been in existence, no one has come back and said that was not the case.”
The event begins with a presentation on the theology of relics in the Catholic Church. Following that, visitors will be able to view and venerate the relics during a “walk with the Saints.”
“During that presentation I guarantee people that there’s going to be one saint who is going to reach out and communicate with them in a personal way,” Martins said.
Those communications may come in a variety of sensory or extra-sensory ways. Some visitors have experienced an intense heat when holding a reliquary or heard singing or church bells. Others have smelled roses or incense. Some don’t have a sensory experience, but feel in their heart that they are standing in front of something holy, according to Martins.
“Many people, especially children, have told me when they’ve stood in front of a relic they’ve heard church bells ringing, or heard a very sweet singing, but they’ve heard these things not so much with their ears per se, with their physical hearing, but somehow inside them,” Martins said.
The collection touring with Martins changes every few months. He will choose some relics based on the region he is touring, depending on which ones may be most significant to the local residents.
Martins claims there are thousands of visitors who have been healed after touching the relics. He pointed out that relics are often associated with healing in scripture.
“Relics are not magical, they have no power of their own,” Martins said. “They are not magical objects; however, God does act through them because he is very proud of his saints.”
Relics are physical objects that are directly associated with the saints or God. They are usually broken down into three classes. First-class relics are the body or a fragment of the body of a saint. Second-class relics are objects, or fragments of objects, owned by the saint. Third-class relics are objects that a saint has touched, or have been touched to a first-, second- or another third-class relic, according to the Treasures of the Church website.
The Treasures of the Church exhibition was started by Martins 24 years ago. It is a ministry of evangelization of the Catholic Church.
“It was an attempt by the church to give people an experience of the living God through the relics of the saints,” Martins said.
More information is available at treasuresofthechurch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.