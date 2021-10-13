Dr. Brennen Smith, DO, DVM, has joined the M Health Fairview Orthopedic teams at the Elk River and Princeton clinics. He brings more than 15 years of experience in orthopedic surgery.
Dr. Smith is trained in general orthopedics covering a broad range of services from the latest arthroscopic surgery techniques to full joint replacements. He has a long history of working collaboratively with patients to find the best and most appropriate course of treatment for their individual needs.
“Doing the right procedure for the best outcome for my patients is most important to me,” he said.
Education and Training
Dr. Smith has a unique background that started with a career as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He practiced veterinary care in Minnesota prior to completing his medical degree.
Dr. Smith received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his internship and residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Doctors Hospital in Columbus and a fellowship in Spine Surgery at New Albany Surgical Hospital, New Albany, Ohio. Dr. Smith is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery.
Growing up in Mitchellville, Iowa, a small town outside of Des Moines, inspired Dr. Smith to serve in rural communities throughout his career. He is eager to continue his passion and care for patients in the Elk River and Princeton communities.
Conditions and Treatments
Some of Dr. Smith’s clinical expertise includes bone fractures, cartilage damage, ligament injuries, dislocations, rotator cuff tears, as well as hip and knee replacement surgery. M Health Fairview is pleased to bring his insight and expertise to the Elk River and Princeton communities.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Smith, contact the M Health Fairview clinics in Elk River or Princeton.
