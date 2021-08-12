It was a fly-in without any flyers at the Milaca Municipal Airport Aug. 7.
Drenching rain and thick fog made it too dangerous for planes to land at the airport, but that didn’t stop a crowd of roughly 350 visitors from partaking in the pancake breakfast, according to 2nd Vice Commander Lew Ratajczak with the Milaca American Legion Post 176.
“We thank everybody that did come out,” Commander Matt Kruschke said.
A steady stream of visitors crowded under a tent to avoid the heavy rains. After getting their sausage, ham, eggs and more from a line of Legion members, guests could sit at rows of tables and avoid the downpour.
“Hopefully we see them again next year,” Ratajczak said.
Guests did get to see some planes that were stored at the airport, such as Alan Sheppard’s 1950 Mooney 18-C airplane. Nicknamed the “Mooney Mite,” less then 300 of the planes were made, according to Sheppard.
