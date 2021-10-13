Milaca adds obelisk to Veteran Memorial
Buy Now

An obelisk was added to Milaca’s Veteran’s Memorial in Trimble Park.

 Connor Cummiskey, Staff Writer

Milaca plans to dedicate the Milaca Area Veterans Memorial next month.

The dedication ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the memorial in Trimble Park.

Dave Dillan will serve as the master of ceremonies and the program will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dillan will then introduce the Milaca Area Veterans Memorial Committee before Tim Poorker, a committee member, reads a short history on the project.

Following Poorker’s presentation Dillan will lead a presentation honoring Milaca’s Civil War veterans and Dave Blommel will read an engineer’s report on the project. 

Mayor Pete Pedersen will then present his congratulations to the project. After a presentation on the city and committee partnership by Tammy Pfaff and thank yous from Poorker, Gen. Gerald Lang will present on what it means to be a veteran. 

The Milaca High School band will play the “Armed Forces Medley” before Emma Neely and Lydia Bauer perform the national anthem. 

Pastor Tom Sahlstrom will perform a benediction before the event concludes.

Also at the event will be The Moving Wall — a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that travels the country.

Following the event, the Milaca American Legion will invite everyone to join them for refreshments.

The 2-year-old project was largely funded through donations and a few grants, according to Poorker.

Load comments