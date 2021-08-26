The Milaca Community Library is excited to continue to team up with Early Childhood Family Education to offer Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 14 through Dec. 14.

The library is providing the space, and ECFE is providing the storyteller and activities. Each storytime consists of a story, fingerplays, songs, and crafts.

The program is recommended for children of preschool age, and siblings are welcome. No registration is necessary.

The Milaca Community Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 235 First St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at 320-983-3677. For more programs and activities, visit the Events Calendar at ECRLIB.ORG or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

