Belle Bennett, born in Milaca 130 years ago on April 22, 1891, was a vaudeville, stage, and film actress who has a star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame.” Her mother and grandparents are buried in Wendell Hill Cemetery in Bogus Brook Township. Belle attended the nearby Common School District #51 — as did her son Billy for a short time when they lived with her grandparents, James and Sarah Blackburn in the 1920s. She grew up in the Milaca area and during summers performed in her parents’ traveling tent show “Billy Bennett’s Big Shows,” which headquartered in Milaca. The Bennetts also held vaudeville and drama performances across the Midwest in local theaters. By 1907 (age 16) she was being billed as having a leading role in the Bennett dramas. Contrary to some information on the internet, Billy never had a circus and Belle was not trained on the trapeze.
Belle later moved on and mixed legitimate stage productions from New York to San Francisco and other cities with her movie career. In 1916 she made 16 shorts (movies 20-30 minutes in length, of which the museum has six on DVD). Belle starred with many of the great actors of the early era including Ronald Coleman, Douglas Fairbanks, Jean Hersholt, Emil Jennings, and others.
She was a strong business woman and publicly battled with producer Sam Goldwyn. Nevertheless she auditioned with Goldwyn for the lead role in the film of “Stella Dallas” (1925) and won the part over 73 other actresses. One critic said “If the Academy Awards had existed in 1925, Belle would probably have won ‘Best Actress Award’ for her title role.”
Belle Bennett is considered one of the outstanding leading ladies of the silent movie era. She appeared in over 40 short films and in 40 some feature length films. The last five of her 86 movies were “talkies” where she usually was still given top billing. Sadly her career was cut short by her death from cancer at age 41. Belle Bennett was inducted into the Milaca High School Hall of Fame in 2013.
In September 2019 Belle’s film “Stella Dallas” was shown for free in the Milaca Theater during the last week it was open. Sadly, the owners had to close the 105-year-old business due to pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.
