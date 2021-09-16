Milaca’s preliminary levy increase was set at 2% this year, but the council and mayor seek to cut that increase further in coming months.
The council approved a preliminary budget and a 2% preliminary levy increase that will include the addition of two new staff positions and shift the existing job of one city employee at a Sept. 8 special meeting.
The preliminary levy is $994,480 total, an increase of $19,480 over the previous year’s levy.
Council members faced two options for the preliminary budget; they voted 4-1, with Council Member Cory Pederson dissenting, to choose an option that added a park and facility attendant, a receptionist and utility bill tech, and changed the assistant city clerk and utility bill tech position to assistant city clerk and accounts payable duties.
When asked why these positions were being added now, City Manager Tammy Pfaff said that the city has been short staffed and working existing staff too hard.
“We want to combine those (billing) positions into one person handling just accounts payable so that it’s not all over in different departments,” Pfaff said.
She argued the shift would increase efficiency and reduce errors by having only one person controlling the accounts payable duties. Staff also pointed out that the change also would improve segregation of duties guidelines that the city usually gets cited on not following in its annual audit.
Much of the budget discussion focused on the city’s salary step plan, which sets incremental wage increases based on each position.
Mayor Peter Pederson said he didn’t like the 3% increase in steps every year. He would prefer setting the step increase at 1% starting next year, so staff can always expect at least some kind of increase. Council members and staff pushed back on that, arguing that the step plan is not guaranteed increases, but a starting point.
“As somebody who works in a step program, nothing is ever guaranteed and it’s never expected,” Council Member Pederson said.
Mayor Pederson and Council Member Pederson both disapproved of including contracted employees, of which the city only has the city manager, in the step program. They both cited the manager’s ability to negotiate their wage with the city, while other employees could not, as why the position should be excluded from the step plan.
Council Member Pederson said that he was concerned that by allowing the step program as an addendum to the manager’s contract the city could see sudden increases in costs. He then moved to amend the step program to exclude all contracted employees.
The motion almost died for want of a second, but Mayor Pederson abdicated his duties as chair to Council Member Dave Dillon and seconded the motion himself. It then failed 2-3 with only the Mayor and Council Member Pederson voting in favor.
After that discussion the council then passed the second option with the changes to staff positions with only Council Member Pederson objecting — citing his concern about the contract position being included in the step plan.
Following that, the council then discussed the levy increase. The approved preliminary budget includes over $4.8 million in revenue, an increase of 7.4% over the previous year. Expenses will increase to just over $5 million, also an increase of 7.4% over the previous year’s budget, according to city documents.
That budget would leave the city with a $213,230 operating deficit.
Mayor Pederson insisted that he wanted to pass a 0% increase on the preliminary levy, essentially cutting $19,480 from the budget. He pointed out that the taxpayers will likely see increases in the county levy and wanted to try to offset that for Milaca residents.
During discussion, staff and members of the council pushed back on reducing the preliminary levy, arguing instead they should take the time to cut expenses before the final levy passes in December.
Mayor Pederson said that he wanted to decide on cuts during the preliminary meeting because he didn’t want to see a lot of last-minute meetings later this year to pass the budget.
Eventually Council Member Pederson pointed out that there was $78,500 in capital improvement projects that could be deferred to reduce costs next year. Those projects include downtown garbage cans, replacing a truck for the Public Works Department and buying a mower for the Parks Department. The mayor asked to see the levy numbers run again with those projects removed from the budget at the next council meeting.
Ultimately the council agreed to pass the 2% preliminary levy and work to reduce it further in the months to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.