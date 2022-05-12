 Skip to main content
Milaca prom: A night under the stars

Milaca High School students had the opportunity to attend their school prom on Saturday, May 7.

The theme this year was "a night under the stars."

Grand March started at 3:30 p.m. and, afterwards, students got on a bus which took them to Stillwater to board a boat on the St. Croix river where the students had dinner and the dance.

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

