The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Sept. 24-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Oct. 1
3:22 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle accident on 4th Street SE at 4th Avenue SE.
9:28 p.m. Officers removed a person from the Milaca Schools complex at 500 Highway 23 W.
Monday, Oct. 4
12:41 p.m. Officers investigated a fraud report on 9th Street NW.
1:31 p.m. A theft was reported on 8th Street NE.3:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog bite on 10th Street at Central Avenue.
6:45 p.m. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on 4th Ave. NW.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
10:47 a.m. Officers investigated a theft complaint on 3rd Avenue SW.
7:24 p.m. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on Central Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
11:51 a.m. Officers removed a person from a location on 8th Street NE.
6:09 p.m. The violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was investigated on 7th Street NE.
