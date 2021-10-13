The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Sept. 24-30. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Oct. 1

3:22 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle accident on 4th Street SE at 4th Avenue SE.

9:28 p.m. Officers removed a person from the Milaca Schools complex at 500 Highway 23 W.

Monday, Oct. 4

12:41 p.m. Officers investigated a fraud report on 9th Street NW.

1:31 p.m. A theft was reported on 8th Street NE.3:29 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog bite on 10th Street at Central Avenue.

6:45 p.m. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on 4th Ave. NW.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

10:47 a.m. Officers investigated a theft complaint on 3rd Avenue SW.

7:24 p.m. Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on Central Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

11:51 a.m. Officers removed a person from a location on 8th Street NE.

6:09 p.m. The violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was investigated on 7th Street NE.

