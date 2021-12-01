The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

     Friday, Nov. 19

10:13 a.m. The theft of a license plate was reported on Fourth Avenue NW.

Saturday, Nov. 20

12:49 p.m. A theft was reported on Central Avenue S.

Thursday, Nov. 25

8:52 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on First Street E.

