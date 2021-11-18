Friday, Nov. 5
11:33 property damage was reported on 4th Ave. NW.
Saturday, Nov. 6
3:20 p.m. Property damage was reported on 1st St. E.
Sunday, Nov. 7
9:35 a.m. Drug paraphernalia was reported to be found on Fourth Avenue NW.
Monday, Nov. 8
9:45 a.m. A trespassing complaint was made on 1st St. E.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
8:58 a.m. A threats complaint was made on 9th Street NW.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
12:47 a.m. A possible home fire was reported on 2nd Ave. NW.
7:40 a.m.
A burning complaint was made on Highway 23.
