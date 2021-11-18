Friday, Nov. 5

11:33 property damage was reported on 4th Ave. NW.

Saturday, Nov. 6

3:20 p.m. Property damage was reported on 1st St. E.

Sunday, Nov. 7

9:35 a.m. Drug paraphernalia was reported to be found on Fourth Avenue NW.

Monday, Nov. 8

9:45 a.m. A trespassing complaint was made on 1st St. E.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

8:58 a.m. A threats complaint was made on 9th Street NW.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

12:47 a.m. A possible home fire was reported on 2nd Ave. NW.

7:40 a.m. 

A burning complaint was made on Highway 23.

