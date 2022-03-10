The Milaca Police Department responded to the following calls:

Friday, Feb. 25

9:52 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 23. No injuries reported.

10:37 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. E. No injuries reported.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 23 at Highway 169. No injuries reported.

Sunday, Feb. 27

1:51 p.m. Smoke was reported in a building on Second Ave. NE.

7:10 p.m. A noise complaint was made on Ninth St. NW.

Monday, Feb. 28

10:51 a.m. A theft was reported on 10th St. NE.

7:02 p.m. A theft was reported on Second Ave. SW.

Wednesday, Feb. 29

12:44 a.m. A domestic assault was reported on Second Ave. SW.

11:13 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on First St. E.

