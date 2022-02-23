The Milaca Police Department responded to the following calls for service:

Friday, Feb. 11

6:24 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on 9th St. NE.

Monday, Feb. 14

8:22 a.m. A garbaging dumping complaint was made on 8th St. NE.

8:38 p.m. The violation of an order for protection was reported on Central Ave. S.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

9:54 p.m. Responded to the location of a 911 hang-up call on 9th St. NE.

