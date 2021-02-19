The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Jan. 31-Feb. 4. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Feb. 5

12:18 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Fourth Avenue NW.

1:01 p.m.  Suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue SE.

6:47 p.m. A theft was reported on Second Avenue SW.

7:11 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on First Street E.

Monday, Feb. 8

8:03 a.m. A disturbance was reported on Fourth Avenue NW.

3:54 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported on First Street E.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

10:49 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on Central Avenue S.

Thursday, Feb. 11

2:30 p.m. Someone reported finding property on Third Street SE.

4:04 p.m. A theft was reported on First Street E.

