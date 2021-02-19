The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department Jan. 31-Feb. 4. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Feb. 5
12:18 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Fourth Avenue NW.
1:01 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue SE.
6:47 p.m. A theft was reported on Second Avenue SW.
7:11 p.m. Responded to a vehicle crash on First Street E.
Monday, Feb. 8
8:03 a.m. A disturbance was reported on Fourth Avenue NW.
3:54 p.m. The theft of a vehicle was reported on First Street E.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
10:49 p.m. A harassment complaint was made on Central Avenue S.
Thursday, Feb. 11
2:30 p.m. Someone reported finding property on Third Street SE.
4:04 p.m. A theft was reported on First Street E.
