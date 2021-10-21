The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Oct. 8
1:39 p.m. Property damage was reported on West Highway 23.
6:21 p.m. Responded to a report of an appliance fire on Fifth Avenue SE.
8:01 p.m. Responded to a firearms complaint on River Drive SW.
Saturday, Oct. 9
12:03 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Fourth Avenue NW.
Sunday, Oct. 10
1:49 p.m. Responded to a report of property damage on Second Street NE.
4:14 p.m. Took a report of an abandoned vehicle on Sixth Avenue NE.
5:07 p.m. A burning complaint was made on Fourth Avenue SE.
Monday, Oct. 11
12:56 a.m. A gas leak was reported on Ninth Street NW.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
8:06 a.m. Drugs were reported to be found at a Central Avenue location.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
3:53 p.m. Took a report of potential child neglect on Fifth Avenue SE.
Thursday, Oct. 14
8:06 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Third Street and Second Avenue SW.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.