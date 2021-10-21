The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department. The times listed are when a call was received, not necessarily when an incident occurred. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Oct. 8

1:39 p.m. Property damage was reported on West Highway 23.

6:21 p.m. Responded to a report of an appliance fire on Fifth Avenue SE.

8:01 p.m. Responded to a firearms complaint on River Drive SW.

Saturday, Oct. 9

12:03 p.m. Responded to a report of a disturbance on Fourth Avenue NW.

Sunday, Oct. 10

1:49 p.m. Responded to a report of property damage on Second Street NE.

4:14 p.m. Took a report of an abandoned vehicle on Sixth Avenue NE.

5:07 p.m. A burning complaint was made on Fourth Avenue SE.

Monday, Oct. 11

12:56 a.m. A gas leak was reported on Ninth Street NW.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

8:06 a.m. Drugs were reported to be found at a Central Avenue location.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

3:53 p.m. Took a report of potential child neglect on Fifth Avenue SE.

Thursday, Oct. 14

8:06 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Third Street and Second Avenue SW.

