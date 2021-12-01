The Council authorized the purchase of new Tasers for the Milaca Police Department.

The cost of the Tasers is $27,600, payable over a 5-year period. Annual payments will be about $5,520 per year.

The police department currently has a Taser program. The Tasers currently used could possibly be sold at auction, Police Chief Quinn Rasmussen. That would allow the City to recoup some of the cost of the new Tasers.

