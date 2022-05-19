Milaca Memories: Exchange students share memories of their year at MHS

Five foreign exchange students from five different countries walked the halls of Milaca High School this past year.
Beatriz Cambeiro Adrados of Spain, Sveva Fornelli Genot of Italy, Livia Jenner de Faria Orsi of Brazil, Tais Le Foulgoc of France, and Lotte Anne Winjhoven of the Netherlands.
Beatriz spent the year with the Cory and Wendy Anderson family. Sveva spent the year with the Dave and Michele Leom family. Livia and Tais spent the year with the Jessica Crafton family. Lotte spent the year with the Nathan and Jennifer Neuhart family.
Below, the visiting students recap a year living in Milaca.
Q: How did you learn about where Milaca was and what did you feel when you learned you were going to come here for your foreign exchange experience?
Beatriz: “I was sent an email saying I was going to Minnesota,” Beatriz recalls. Her family started using Google to start searching Minnesota and Milaca with one common goal- to find out where Milaca was. One thing that stood out was Minnesota’s weather and how cold it gets. Beatriz was especially surprised by talk of the skywalks in downtown Minneapolis that help keep people from the outdoor elements. “I was nervous about Minnesota, because at home the coldest it gets is about 40 degrees.”
Sveva: “My Mom woke me up and told me we had received an email,” Svena said. “I was so excited.” I was so excited, but at the same time, I was scared.” Two things scared her: Leaving everything she had come to know as home, and the Minnesota weather. Searching online, Svena says she couldn’t find much about Milaca. But like her own hometown, Milaca appeared to be a smaller community.
Livia: Livia thought her exchange plans would be on hold because of concerns over COVID-19- so she and her mother were in the process of planning a trip as an alternative. But then the phone call came from her exchange program. “I was told I was going to Milaca, in Minnesota, and would be going to a home with horses, chickens, dogs- and kids,” she said. She says it was crazy how fast the trip to Minnesota came together. “I started crying,” she recalled. As far as researching Milaca, Livia avoided the temptation. “I wanted to be surprised by the whole experience,” she recalled. “All I knew was that my Dad said the school was really big!” (Livia says her class is only 30 students or so.)
Tais: Tais also was unsure if her dream of studying abroad would become a reality. “I had waited so long, and have been close before,” she said, noting that COVID and put a damper on her plans in the past. “The day they told me I was coming to Milaca was so amazing. I just cried and cried.” Tais did some research on Minnesota, with everything coming up COLD. “I was at a loss for words,” she said with a smile. “I had no words for how I felt about the cold.”
Lotte: Like some of the other exchange students, Lotte had given up on becoming an exchange student. Then one day, 15 minutes before heading off to work, the call came that she would be going to Milaca - in four days! “I didn’t have time for research, because I had to go to work,” she said. Her Mom took care of that part for her- but not much could be found . When Lotte got home from work, she called her host family.
Q: When you arrived and met your host families for the first time, what was it like?
Beatriz: Upon learning about her exchange assignment and the fact that she would be staying with Cory and Wendy Anderson, Beatriz reached out immediately. “Instantly I started chatting with them,” she said. The Andersons are so much like Beatriz’ parents, she said. “They are so outdoorsy,” said Beatriz, which made the transition easier. The Anderson family was so acommodating that Beatriz says she had no time for being homesick. The Anderson’s daughter has been like a sister to Beatriz, which also made being away from home easier.
Sveva: After traveling for about 27 hours, Svena arrived in Minnesota at about 10 p.m. on her arrival day. “I was so tired in the car that we saved getting to know each other for the next day.
Livia: Livia and Tais are both staying with the Jessica Crafton family and arrived in Minnesota the same day. Just not at the same time. It was a long flight and when I saw my host family I was so excited,” she said. She gave her host brother a big hug, which she says surprised him. Livia got to meet the extended Clifton family right away. “My host mom’s sister was having a baby shower and they attended that during the 4-hour wait for Tais to arrive. “I met the whole family all at once,” she said. Livia said getting to the home of her host family was so nice!
Tais: When I got here, I at first didn’t want to come. I was nervous because my English was not so good,” Tais said. “But my host family made things so cool and when I saw them I gave them kisses on the cheek.”
Lotte: “I was tired,” Lotte said. “My first flight was delayed, which resulted in rescheduling two others. There was a lot of contact with my host Mom who helped take care of everything.” Twenty-seven hours after leaving home she arrived in Minnesota. “Arriving in Minnesota was special because my host family was waiting with a big board with my name on it!” In a true “Welcome to America” moment, the family stopped at McDonalds on the way home. The day after arriving, Lotte remembers being scared to come out of her room. But over the next two days, she met a lot of new family- including at a BBQ at the home of her host family. “There was lots of emotion, but lots of fun!”
Q: What was your favorite food? Your least favorite?
Beatriz: The list of foods Beatriz experienced and liked is a long one. She loved egg bake and Sloppy Joes. But sitting atop the list of food Beatriz loved is Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. “It’s the best thing in America,” she declared. There was also no debating what sat at the top of the list of things Beatriz tried and disliked. “My host family said I had to try it, so I tasted it from a spoon,” she recalled. It smelled. It made her nose twitch. It made her eyes water. The food most disliked by Beatriz was...horseradish.
Sveva: Svena loved hamburgers. “With family or friends, I always loved having a hamburger,” she said. “I love hamburgers so much that I don’t know how I’m going to live without them.” The food that Svena dislike the most came from the kitchen at Milaca High School- Italian dunkers. Part of that might lie in the fact that being from Italy, Svena sees nothing “Italian” about an Italian dunker.
Livia: Hands down, the favorite food experienced by Livia was hot dish. The food she will not miss is biscuits and gravy. On a side note, “sausage on pizza makes no sense to me!”
Tais: They must make good hot dish at the Jessica Crafton home, because that was the favorite food of Tais, as well. She likes biscuits and gravy, as well. When it came to foods she didn’t like, Tais thought long and hard. “Things I don’t like? Nothing. I think I liked everything I tried.
Lotte: “Mac and cheese- it is so good,” Lotte exclaimed. She also enjoyed chicken, especially chicken sandwiches and chicken strips. “Raisin’ Canes is the best ever!” The food she most disliked? Sub sandwiches. “There’s too much ham on them,” she said.
Q: Talk about your involvement with sports, clubs and other activities at Monticello High School.
Beatriz: While at Milaca High School, Beatriz participated in swimming and served as a manager of the boys basketball team. She also participated in track. She was in a youth group at a local church and worked with young swimmers in the Tsunami swimming program.
Sveva: Svena participated in swimming at Milaca High School, as well as a member of the track team. She helped young swimmers through the Tsunami swimming program, and was a student manager of the boys basketball team.
Livia: Livia did not participate in Fall activities, because she believed the programs would be too far along when she arrived in Milaca. “I regret not doing things in the beginning,” she said. But Livia made up for lost time, and has been embracing being a member of the track team at Milaca High School. She also played soccer, joining the St. Cloud Cathedral team through a co-op program. She stayed just a day because the fit wasn’t right. “But I very much enjoyed playing soccer for a day.”
Tais: Tais wanted to experience the American dream and be a cheerleader at Milaca High School. But that didn’t become a reality because the school does not have cheerleaders. She also wanted to play tennis. But there is no tennis program either. Tais joined the high school track program and also participated in Just for Kix’ hip-hop program.
Lotte: Lotte participated in Just for Kix’ hip-hop program, and was in high school play “Cinderella” and One Act Play. She was a manager of the boys basketball team and is a member of the track team.
Q: What about your academic activities and favorite classes at Monticello High School?
Beatriz: Beatriz enjoyed calculus, world history (“It was fun sharing my point of view”), and Chemistry (I loved that class!).
Sveva: Svena took a number of classes in her year at Milaca High School. She enjoyed pottery, world history, algebra and sociology.
Livia: Livia enjoyed pre-calculus, and accelerated chemistry. “I’m excited to go to medical school and become a surgeon,” she said.
Tais: Alegbra @, Yearbook, and unified physical education were among Tais’ favorite classes.
Lotte: Lotte’s favorite class was Unified Physical Education and her writing classes.
Q: What are your future plans? What’s next for you as you get ready to leave Milaca?
Beatriz: “I will go home and do my senior year and then go to college,” Beatriz said. She wants to study medicine and someday become a plastic surgeon.
Sveva: In Svena’s home country, high school is a 5-year program, so her future plans call for another year of high school education. She then hopes to go to a university and study police work to prepare her for a career in criminology.
Livia: Because she was completing her senior year at Milaca High School, getting good grades was very important to Livia. Back home, she will head off to college and study to be a doctor.
Tais: She does not yet know what she would likee to do in the future.
Lotte: After her senior year in high school, Lotte plans to study nursing. In a perfect world she would like to travel and go see the world. “Finding a way to pay for my travel could be a challenge,” she said.
