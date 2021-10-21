The Milaca Community Library is hosting a special visit by local author Teresa E. Nelson on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m. Nelson will share the backstory of her newest book, Whisper County. This event is geared toward teens and adults. No registration necessary.
About Whisper County:
When the lovely and mysterious waitress Annabelle disappears, the life of nice guy Gus Olson turns into an agonizing nightmare. His chickens get loose, and just like that, he’s in jail facing murder charges. Gus is in a crisis of faith. Most of his friends have ditched him, and now he’s convinced that God has ditched him, too. And the Good Lord only knows if Gus will step into the courtroom with hopeless despair or prevailing faith. The sharp defense attorney knows that nothing in a small town goes unnoticed. Someone saw something, but no one is talking. No doubt about it, the folks of Whisper County believe Gus is indeed Annabelle’s ruthless killer, and they have decided over coffee that circumstantial evidence is enough for a conviction. Will Gus spend the rest of his life behind bars?
This event is sponsored by the Milaca Friends of the Library.
The Milaca Community Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 235 First St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at 320-983-3677. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
