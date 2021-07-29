The Milaca Friends of the Library organization welcomes the community to the BUS-eum mobile exhibit, “Hidden or Forbidden No More 1914-1939,” from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the Milaca Community Library parking lot.
Called a history museum on wheels, the exhibit features a pop-up bookstore area, history panels, and displays that bring to light subchapters of United States history in World War I and II. Topics include the flu pandemic of 1918, Depression-era unemployment, social and racial injustice during WWI, Prohibition-era bootlegging, and more.
According to TRACES, the nonprofit that created the BUS-eum exhibit, “Our ancestors’ pasts colored our present and, if left unconscious, could stain our future. By understanding them, we can better recognize ourselves.”
In addition, a presentation on “Prohibition-era Bootleggers” will be held in the Milaca City Hall Community Room. The presentation will be shown at two different times: 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Seating is limited and first come, first served.
Volunteers will be on hand to assist at the mobile exhibit and presentations, which are free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.
The Milaca Community Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 235 First St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at 320-983-3677.
