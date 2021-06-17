Milaca council members discussed an upcoming street project and laid out a five-year plan during a special meeting June 1.
The Milaca City Council held a public hearing on the 2021 general obligation bonds for the street reconstruction project that includes work on Second Avenue Southwest and Third Street Northwest.
The bonds total an estimated $925,000. The project will include replacing pavement on the streets, about 30% of the curb, all the sidewalk and curb on the east side of Second Avenue in the block of Teal’s Market, the water main under Second Avenue, replacing the storm sewer in the intersection of Second Avenue and Third Street, and the bituminous layer in the alley behind the post office. The plan includes installing curb extensions in the southwest corner of that intersection to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and possibly adding streetlights to the block of Second Avenue between the Teal’s Market and the Milaca Park Apartments.
Approximately $100,000 is for the water main work, $50,000 is for storm sewer and about $30,000 is for work on the alley, according to city documents.
The bids for the project are expected in early July, after which the bonding can be corrected to the new cost.
Depending on if the council chooses a 10-, 15- or 20-year bond term, the tax impact of the $925,000 estimate would be between $49.73 and $88.11 for a $150,000 house. A $300,000 house could see a tax impact of $114.12-$202.20, according to city documents.
This year’s project is the smallest estimated project in the next five years.
In 2022 the repaving of Hidden Pines and the bypass areas is estimated to cost $1.8 million. In 2024 the city estimates it will spend $1.35 million on repaving Third Avenue, First Street, Second Street and some other areas. $1.5 million is slated for additional repavement projects in 2025. No projects are scheduled for 2023, according to city documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.