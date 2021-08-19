The Homegrown Music Festival is returning after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Music kicks off at noon Aug. 21 at Recreation Park in Milaca. Tickets are $15 ahead of time and $20 at the door, but kids 10 and under are free.
If they are still available, tickets can be purchased early at Santa Lucia’s Ice Cream in both Milaca and Princeton as well as Timber Valley Grille in Milaca and Interiors of Excellence in Princeton.
The event focuses on musicians with local flavor, either from Milaca or the area, according to Bill Braun, who co-founded the event in 2019 with his daughter Maddy.
Maddy and Bill decided to pull together a variety of local artists they knew for the show to highlight the talent living in and around Milaca.
Each band also has a 30-minute autograph session after its performance at the merchandise trailer, though The Maddy Braun Band will be signing before their performance along with Dram Shop Country, according to Braun.
The full schedule:
• 12-1 p.m. Merchants of Soul
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thryll
• 3-4 p.m. FastTrack
• 4:30-6 p.m. Dram Shop Country
• 6:30-8 p.m. The Cole Allen Band
• 8:30-10 p.m. The Maddy Braun Band
