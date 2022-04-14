Milaca High School’s Joel Foss hired as Foley HS principal

The Foley native and Milaca High School assistant principal has been hired as principal at Foley High School.
The Foley School Board approved a contract with Foss for the 2022-23 school year at its April 4 meeting.
Foss is a Foley native and 2018 inductee into the Foley Athletic Hall of Fame.
At Foley High School in the mid-1980s, Foss was a standout football player who went on to play at the University of Minnesota-Morris, where he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota-Morris before getting his graduate degree from St. Cloud State University. As a Foley wrestler, Foss stands out in the state wrestling record books for his 69-10 record and 87.9 winning percentage in 1985.
But its in the field of education where Foss really made his mark.
Foss spent 12 years teaching science in Mora and also was an administrator there for two years prior to making the move to Milaca about 10 years ago.
That career reached its current pinnacle two years ago when Foss was honored as the school administrator of the year by the Central Minnesota School Counselors Association.
The award is presented to an administrator who has promoted the field of school counseling, encouraged growth, understanding, and the importance of school counseling services to their school and community.
Foss will begin his job at Foley on July 1.
Foss replaces Shayne Kusler, who has been principal at Foley High School since 2014 and is leaving for the principal position at Sartell-St. Stephen High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.