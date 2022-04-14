 Skip to main content
Milaca High School’s Joel Foss hired as Foley HS principal

Joel Foss

Joel Foss is returning home.

The Foley native and Milaca High School assistant principal has been hired as principal at Foley High School.

The Foley School Board approved a contract with Foss for the 2022-23 school year at its April 4 meeting.

Foss is a Foley native and 2018 inductee into the Foley Athletic Hall of Fame.

At Foley High School in the mid-1980s, Foss was a standout football player who went on to play at the University of Minnesota-Morris, where he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota-Morris before getting his graduate degree from St. Cloud State University. As a Foley wrestler, Foss stands out in the state wrestling record books for his 69-10 record and 87.9 winning percentage in 1985.

But its in the field of education where Foss really made his mark.

Foss spent 12 years teaching science in Mora and also was an administrator there for two years prior to making the move to Milaca about 10 years ago.

That career reached its current pinnacle two years ago when Foss was honored as the school administrator of the year by the Central Minnesota School Counselors Association.

The award is presented to an administrator who has promoted the field of school counseling, encouraged growth, understanding, and the importance of school counseling services to their school and community.

Foss will begin his job at Foley on July 1.

Foss replaces Shayne Kusler, who has been principal at Foley High School since 2014 and is leaving for the principal position at Sartell-St. Stephen High School.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

