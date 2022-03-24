Milaca High School hosts its first job fair

32 businesses occupied the high school gym to meet with students
Milaca High School held its first job fair for 10th-12th grade students on Wednesday, March 16.
The school’s work-based learning program invited representatives of local businesses and organizations to come into the high school and teach students about employment opportunities in the area.
The program creates a partnership between students, parents or guardians, employers and the school to engage students in real-life work-based experiences, allowing students with all interests and abilities to be involved in local organizations and businesses, and helping them prepare for their lives after high school.
Damian Patnode, Milaca High School’s principal, said the goal of hosting the job fair was to make sure kids knew about the job and career opportunities available in the area.
“They might go off and do school or work somewhere else, but hopefully this plants some seeds for them,” Patnode said of the students.
In total, the school hosted 32 local organizations and businesses in the high school gym, and over the course of a few hours, participating students were intermittently dismissed from their classes and given the opportunity to visit with the businesses in attendance.
There were a variety of different options available for the students: volunteering, part-time jobs, seasonal jobs, internships, and postsecondary employment.
The Mille Lacs County Area DAC was looking for potential job coaches and drivers. The DAC is a nonprofit provider of person-centered employment, day training, and habilitation services for adults with disabilities. It provides assistance to clients by helping them gain and maintain life skills.
“You have good kids that go out in the workplace and do good to get jobs,” Mikey Yehle, one of DAC’s representatives, said about the students.
The representatives for the DAC also said they think the students will be inspired to work after the job fair and it might inspire them to join the workforce straight out of high school.
ICS Chillers, another business in attendance at the job fair, was also looking for a couple of high school students they could hire and train to be a part of their company.
ICS Chillers designs and builds packaged chillers for industrial manufacturing and process cooling applications.
Laura Heggem, office manager and representative of ICS Chillers at the job fair, commented on how the job fair will benefit the students.
“I think more than likely it’s going to be a way for them to see what other options are out there rather than just college,” Heggem said. “They probably know about the different trade schools, but here you get on-the-job training.”
Students at the high school were excited to learn about the job opportunities in the community. One 12th grader was especially interested in the jobs pertaining to health care.
Josie Linder is a senior at Milaca High School and is currently a CNA at the Milaca Elim Home. After graduation she plans to attend college at Montana State University in Bozeman to get a degree in nursing.
“I love that they give students this option, even for students who have a job, because it gave me more of an open perspective on other things I could do,” Linder said about the job fair. “My favorite part is how they are making it fun for students to look at and the way that some of these businesses have hands-on things for the students.”
Another student, 11th grader Tyler Wright, really enjoyed this hands-on element of the fair and was excited to try to lift the Jaws of Life at the firefighter’s station.
Wright also found interest in the opportunity to explore jobs in wildlife and grounds management and said he was surprised by the number of business at the job fair.
“There’s a lot of opportunities here,” Wright said. “I think the job fair will help students realize how many jobs there are out there.”
The job fair ran from 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Patnode hopes for it to return next year to become an annual event for both students and local businesses.
