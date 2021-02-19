A survey collecting data on current state of healthcare has gone live in the city of Milaca.
The survey will be live on the City of Milaca’s website until March 7.
The simple survey comes after M Health Fairview closed its Milaca clinic and pharmacy in early December 2020.
It’s important that Milaca residents complete the survey, says Mayor Pete Pedersen, because the results will help pave the way for the next generation of healthcare in Milaca.
Pedersen says the survey is also important because area healthcare providers such as St. Cloud-based CentraCare, Mora-based Welia Health, Mille Lacs Health System and M Health Fairview as the providers study the roles they can play in providing healthcare services to the people of Milaca.
This survey is being conducted by representatives from: City of Milaca, Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce, Milaca Elim Care and Rehab Center, and Mille Lacs County concerning the healthcare services for residents in the Milaca area.
The survey is anonymous and a participant’s name will not be shared. It asks information about one’s family make-up, access to the Internet, and distance from the city of Milaca.
Participants are then asked about their five-year history of receiving primary care from a doctor and in what community that care was received. A similar question is then asked about specialty care. Next, the survey asks where one plans to receive those services in the next 1-2 years.
The next question on the survey digs a little deeper into one’s use of healthcare services. In the absence of a full-service clinic, would you utilize the following service if located in Milaca, the survey asks. It specifically gets into the areas of Express Care or Minute Clinics; mobile services for select lab services, immunizations, blood pressure checks; transportation needs and access to tele-medicine options through an Internet connection.
Results of this survey will help insure healthcare services for the residents of Milaca.
The closure of M Health Fairview’s Milaca clinic and pharmacy in December was part of a system-wide initiative by M Health Fairview to close 16 clinics and five pharmacies- including clinics in Milaca and Zimmerman. Those clinical services and medical staff providing the services are now located in Princeton where M Health Fairview operates a clinic alongside the Princeton hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.