Milaca FFA forestry team headed to State competition

A group of Milaca High School students will be showcasing their forestry skills this week.
The Milaca FFA’s forestry team will be competing at the Minnesota FFA Convention April 24-26.
The team of Kayla Kent, Braden Tatlor, Josie Linder, Wyatt Maurer and Claire Chalberg advanced to the state competition March 22 at the Minnesota FFA’s Region 4 Career Development Event. Their advisors are Doug Olson and Leann Pietrzak.
At state, the Milaca forestry team members will be showcasing their skills in tree identification, diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory, among other skills, Members will also be demonstrating knowledge through a written exam, said FFA member Josie Linder.
At the State qualifying event March 22 at Chisago Lakes, the group had to show its proficiency in timber cruising, Linder said. Timber cruising is the process of measuring forest stands to determine stand characteristics, such as average tree sizes, volume, and quality. The primary purpose of cruising is to obtain a volume estimation to appraise and prepare timber sales.
They also had to use a Biltmore stick to estimate tree trunk diameter. A Biltmore stick is a tool used by foresters, Linder explained.
Milaca FFA Wyatt Maurer explained that the two exercises allow FFA forestry competitors to determine how much lumber can be harvested from a single tree.
In addition to timber cruising and demonstrating their use of the Biltmore stick, Linder and Maurer anticipate they and their forestry teammates will be tested on wood identification, tree identification, diease identification and map interpretation. They also expect to put their GPS skills to test and be tested on their knowledge of chainsaws.
The 93rd annual Minnesota FFA convention will take place at a number of locations on the campus of the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Fairgrounds
With the theme “Thrive”, Minnesota FFA will celebrate the accomplishments of students who have excelled in leadership, career exploration, science, community involvement and agriculture experiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.