The City declined an offer to purchase 10-plus acres of land from Rolling Green, Inc. The land was offered to the city at $5,000 per acre, or about $50,000.

The land is part of Sky Hill, part of the city trail system. The city will work to develop the trail system south of the property that was offered for sale.

