The Milaca City Council held a special meeting May 11, primarily to extend the local emergency declaration for another 30 days.
Public hearing on streets
Council members also approved calling for a public hearing on general obligation street reconstruction bonds. The public hearing will be at 5 p.m. June 1 in Milaca City Hall.
The hearing will be for $1 million in bonding to fund street reconstruction projects including Second Avenue Southwest between Second Street and Highway 23, and Third Street Southwest between Central and Third avenues. Discussion on the exact terms of the bonds was tabled until a future meeting.
