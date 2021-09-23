The Milaca City Council officially passed a preliminary budget and levy Sept. 16 that was previously approved during a special work session.
The levy remained at a 2% ($19,480) increase over the 2021 levy, totaling $994,480. The levy and budget passed with only Mayor Pete Pedersen opposing.
The budget passed during the meeting was largely the same as what was approved in the workshop, with a few exceptions.
One was the affirmation of the three new staff positions in the city, one of which is shifting one current staff member to a new position. The budget also reduced a park attendant position from full-time to part-time and deferred three items in the capital improvement project, which were anticipated to cost around $78,500.
Personnel costs are anticipated to increase by 11.3% when compared to 2021 to a total of almost $1.7 million, according to city documents.
During discussion, Mayor Pedersen asked the council to provide specific items in the budget they would like to see downsized or cut to reduce spending.
Council Member Norris Johnson said he would like to see a tax break come with the debt levy that paid for the library dropping off. The 2017 library bond is budgeted to cost the city $136,553, but 2022 is the final year for the bond payments.
“I think it would be good to give the taxpayers of Milaca a little break and say ‘good job, you’ve paid off the library, we’re done, and as a reward you get a tax break,” Norris said.
Norris also suggested that the heads of city departments come to a future meeting and suggest where they could cut back in the budget. Council Member Cory Pedersen agreed, saying that’s what he got from previous discussions.
After some discussion Mayor Pederson agreed to meet with staff to discuss his specific concerns over the budget.
The budget
The preliminary budget anticipates just over $4.9 million in revenue, an increase of 7.7% over 2021, and slightly more than $5 million in expenditures, a 5.8% increase over 2021. That leaves the city with a $125,771 operating deficit, which is 37.6% smaller than the deficit the year before, according to city documents.
The general fund is budgeted to have the largest revenue ($2.3 million) and largest expenditures ($2.5 million), landing at a deficit of $4,528.
The largest deficit is actually in the sewer fund, which is anticipated to be short about $53,548. The fund is budgeted to generate $386,350 in revenue but cost $439,898 in 2022.
The city also is expecting a $17,951 deficit from the debt service fund and a $49,744 deficit in the water fund.
The special revenue funds are expected to generate income of $119,692 for the city, while costing $111,692. The liquor fund is budgeted to produce $870,904 in revenue and $670,904 in expenditures. The deputy registrar fund should generate $213,381 and cost the same, according to city documents.
