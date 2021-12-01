• Because the city is considering revisions to fees charged for building and rezoning permits, the city’s contracted zoning firm, Stantec, gave a presentation and recommendations on potential fee changes.

• Milaca City Hall was designated as the polling place for the 2022 general elections.

• The council approved a new airport maintenance agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation for 2022 and 2023 and a grant from the State of Minnesota to help cover the costs of the airport maintenance.

• There was $11,000 in donations towards the Milaca Veterans Memorial accepted by the city council.

• Jordan Ramler was sworn in as Milaca’s newest police officer by Police Chief Quinn Rasmussen.

• The council approved the installation of a chain link fence at the railroad trestle.

• The city is looking at increasing sewer and water rates. A resolution will come before the council in December.

