Catholics from as far as Cambridge and Mora gathered in Milaca June 6 to join a Corpus Christi Eucharistic Procession, despite the scorching heat.
It was the first time members of the Four Pillars in Faith Area Catholic Community, which includes Milaca, celebrated the Feast of Corpus Christi in the city. The procession honored the institution of the Eucharist.
“We’re gathering together to celebrate our faith in the form adoring and worshiping Jesus Christ in the blessed sacrament,” Vicky Gruba, a co-organizer with Faith Formation said.
The procession intended to help bring hope and trust to the community in times of challenge, according to Gruba.
“Kind of being light in the darkness,” Gruba said.
Roughly 150 people joined in the procession around Milaca, which began at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and proceeded to four stations where priests performed the benediction of the blessed sacrament. Two of the stations were parishioners homes, to represent a blessing on the members of the Catholic community. They also performed benedictions at the school district and in front of Rum River Life Choices Center.
The stations also represent the four cardinal directions as a symbol for the whole world, according to Gruba.
“This isn’t something that’s just in our community, it affects the entire mystical body of Jesus Christ, which is the whole world,” Gruba said.
The Rev. Derek Wiechmann carried a golden monstrance, which contained the Eucharist. At each station Wiechmann alternated with the Rev. Sebastian Nzabhayanga, a visiting priest from the Diocese of Kigoma in Tanzania, to perform the ceremonies.
