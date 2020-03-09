Carter Brooks’ proposed Eagle Scout project in Milaca’s Rec Park is designed to promote safety and provide enjoyment for years to come.
Brooks, 16, is pursuing his Eagle Scout rank, which requires the completion of a project that benefits the community.
Only 4% of all Boy Scouts earn the award, Brooks told Milaca City Council members Feb. 20 during his project proposal presentation.
“I want to install fire rings at each of the four Rec Park campsites,” Brooks said. “The fire rings will benefit our community and provide an opportunity for people of all ages to safely enjoy campfires while camping.”
Mayor Pete Pedersen and the rest of the city council listened with interest as Brooks completed his presentation.
“I’ll entertain a motion to give this young gentleman the go-ahead,” Pedersen said. After the council unanimously agreed, he added, “You have a project.” Pedersen directed Public Works Supervisor Gary Kirkeby to work with Brooks in getting the project underway.
The Eagle Scout project will be funded through donations, and Brooks’ fellow Milaca Boy Scouts will assist him with the fire ring installation, which will take place sometime this summer.
