The Milaca City Council approved the bonding for a street reconstruction project on Second Avenue Southwest and Third Street and began looking for a new building inspector during its July 15 meeting.
Street reconstruction bonds
Milaca issued a total of $715,000 in bonding for a project reconstructing streets near Teals Market. The bonds were initially for $730,000, but the city received a total of $15,000 in bond premium — money from investors who are looking for better return rates — which reduced the total money needed in the bond itself, according to the presentation.
The project is to reconstruct Second Avenue Southwest between Second Street and Trunk Highway 23 as well as reconstructing Third Street between Third Avenue and Central Avenue.
The council also received the bids for new street lights that will be installed on the streets scheduled for reconstruction this year. Milaca only received a single quote from Granite Ledge Electrical Contractors Inc., which the council accepted. The bid total was $44,725.
Joint powers agreement expiring
Milaca is shifting how it performs zoning and inspection duties after a joint powers agreement with the city of Braham was put on the chopping block.
Braham decided to dissolve the agreement and plans to write up the resolution for their next meeting, according to a presentation during the meeting. The motion by Milaca’s council to also cancel the agreement was set to be effective starting July 25.
The decision required councilors to decide on how to proceed with the city’s zoning and inspection duties.
Councilors agreed to a contract with Mid-MN Inspections LLC to fill the role of building inspector. Under the contract Mid-MN will be paid 60% of fees relating to plan reviews and fees for permits including plumbing and mechanical permits. The contract specifies a minimum fee of $40, according to council documents.
The council also approved sending out a request for proposals seeking an independent firm to take on the role of zoning administrator.
Beer cave
Councilors accepted an almost $170,000 bid to install a beer cave in Milaca Off Sale Liquor.
That bid includes $37,500 for a concrete pad, installed by All Day Concrete, that the cave will sit on and electrical work from Granite Ledge, which costs $17,695. Carlson & Stewart Refrigeration Inc. was the lowest bid for the cave itself at $114,710.
The cave will be a separate, cooled room for storage. The store needs it to increase space for more inventory, according to city staff. Construction may begin soon, but the cooler was expected to take roughly eight weeks to be built and delivered, according to the presentation.
Extra space will allow the liquor store to bring back some of the craft beer it removed in favor of hard seltzers and premixed liquor drinks that have become popular recently, according to city staff.
Industrial park sales
The council set the price for two lots in the industrial park for sale on Eighth Street. Parcel A is just over an acre in size and Parcel B is 1.3 acres.
The city has about $75,000 invested into the land. Councilors ultimately decided to set the prices at $35,000 for Parcel A and $40,000 for Parcel B.
