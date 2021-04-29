The Milaca City Council approved moving forward on repairing streets near Teals Market April 15.
The council also heard recommendations from design firm Stantec Consulting Services Inc. regarding street maintenance and repair for the next five years.
Phil Gravel and other Stantec staff independently walked or drove every street in Milaca and rated them on a 1-5 scale.
“We wanted to do that independently so we didn’t influence each other’s decision,” Gravel said.
They reassembled and used their rankings to hammer out a guide for the next four or five years of street maintenance. Their evaluation found the majority of streets remained in relatively good shape.
“It was kind of neat when we got together, most of our comments kind of jived and the priorities we all came up with were the same,” Gravel said.
At the meeting Gravel laid out four recommendations for the city. Three were related to planning street reconstruction and one was regarding Milaca’s street maintenance program.
He said that if the city expanded its maintenance program, streets that are currently in acceptable condition would have a five-to-15-year surface life. He also recommended seal coating every five years.
Gravel said it was good practice to seal coat a road every five years from the date of its construction. That should keep it usable for 25-30 years, Gravel said.
Gravel also suggested expanding the maintenance program to include crack repair and patching in addition to the seal coating. He recommended the city budget approximately $100,000 each year for the road maintenance program.
In his presentation, Gravel outlined three broad recommendations for repairing roads that rated low on the scale between now and 2025. The first recommendation was to reconstruct Second Avenue Southwest between Second Street and Trunk Highway 23 as well as reconstructing Third Street between Third Avenue and Central Avenue this year or next.
The project would also include some minor drainage repair and replacing the water main beneath Second Avenue. This was estimated to cost $500,000-$800,000, according to council documents.
In 2022 or 2023 Gravel recommended pursuing a reconstruction project for streets in the Hidden Pines area, the development to the northeast of the intersection between Central Avenue North and 10th Street Northeast, as well as the bypass area just east of Highway 169, including 10th Avenue Southeast and Fifth Street Southeast. That project is estimated to cost between $1.2 million and $1.8 million.
The final recommendation was to replace pavement on Third Avenue, First Street and Second Street in 2024 or 2025. Other streets in the area could require additional work as well. That project is estimated to cost $900,000 to $1.35 million.
“What we’re seeing right now is those streets for sure need something, but at that time — in 2024 or 2025 — we’d want to do a much more thorough look at that whole area and just see what the extent of the project would be,” Gravel said.
After hearing the five-year plan, the council briefly discussed moving forward on one of the projects. Gravel recommended the four-block project, repairing Second Avenue and Third Street. It was a little late in the year to begin making plans for any larger project, he said.Council members voted to order the plans and specifications for the project. The whole scope will include repairing the four blocks south of Teals Market as well as the blacktop in the alley behind Milaca Park Apartments.
