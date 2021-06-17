Plans are underway for a new M Health Fairview virtual care clinic and other health care services in Milaca. Developed in partnership with a Milaca stakeholder group, the clinic will allow flexibility to continually meet community-specific needs. The new services are expected to launch this fall.
A stakeholder group including representatives from the city, Mille Lacs County, the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce and Elim Care is working with M Health Fairview to provide area residents access to medical care within the Milaca community. The aim is to develop a clinic that will continue to adapt to meet the needs of nearby residents.
The M Health Fairview virtual clinic will be equipped with high-speed Internet for patients to easily connect with providers across the M Health Fairview system for both chronic and acute conditions over phone or video, with support from a medical assistant on-site.
In-person staff at the virtual clinic will also provide services including regular blood pressure checks, weight checks, and appointment scheduling. On-site lab services could include blood and urine collection, rapid strep testing, container pick-up and specimen drop-off.
“On-site testing, immunizations and chronic disease management will be coupled with wide-reaching, virtual access to specialists for both acute and chronic care,” said Dr. Jeffrey Norman, Vice President of Medical Practice for M Health Fairview’s primary care service line. “This new facility will allow patients access to care that goes beyond the traditional express care clinic model.”
M Health Fairview hopes to open the Milaca clinic this fall, starting with three days a week and adjusting hours in accordance with patient demand. Throughout the next few months, the health system will continue to work closely with the Milaca stakeholder group to select the site, finalize planned services and then continue to adapt and evolve to meet patients’ needs after the clinic opens.
In addition to in-person and virtual care, M Health Fairview’s community advancement team will work with stakeholders to develop community-based health services focused on upstream approaches and addressing the social determinants of health. One example of this type of programming is the Veggie Rx program. This service identifies patients who would benefit from a regular supply of fresh produce and provides supplemental nutrition to help with their healthcare – starting at home. M Health Fairview will continue to work with community stakeholders to develop plans for similar community-based services in Milaca.
