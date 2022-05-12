Long Siding Bar & Grill under new ownership

Within the past year, Long Siding Bar & Grill has undergone many changes, with new ownership at the top of the list.
Amy Zentner has been a part of Long Siding Bar & Grill for around 10 years, with six of those years as a manager at the bar under its previous owner.
After the death of the previous owner, Zentner decided to take a chance on owning the bar rather than letting it go to someone new to the property.
“Never in a million years did I think I would do this,” Zentner said. “I’ve been a bartender for 30 years. We (Long Siding Bar & Grill) struggled through COVID, it was terrible and it was the end of it when the previous owner passed. Some other businesses came in and talked to the landlord (about purchasing the property), and I was like, wait a minute, we just worked so hard for two years, and I couldn’t go through another business closing. Then I thought, why not try it? I had money to invest and had been looking for an investment for a couple years and I thought I’d try it.”
According to Zentner, transitioning into being the owner of Long Siding Bar & Grill has been a challenge compared to being its manager. She is more involved in everything related to the business, and with rising food and alcohol costs alongside staffing issues, the biggest challenge for her has been balancing those issues.
Despite those challenges, Zentner has implemented many changes and improvements to the bar with more planned for the future.
Some of the changes already in effect are the introduction of breakfast on the weekends, meat raffles on Wednesdays, karaoke nights on Thursdays, live entertainment and DJs every Friday, and bike nights on the first Tuesday of every month.
Other planned updates include some menu changes to diversify food options in the area.
“Everybody kind of has the same food around here, so my goal is to change up our menu a little bit to offer things that people don’t have, but it’s a process,” Zentner said. “We’re slowly making changes. We don’t want to culture shock the regulars and we are trying to keep some things the same.”
Outside of event and menu changes, Zentner has also done some cosmetic changes to the building such as painting, the purchase of new equipment, and leveling out the parking lot to eliminate holes.
In the future, Zentner also plans to have the parking lot tarred, updating the patio with new pavers, updating the outdoor furniture, and adding more landscaping.
Giving back and being involved with the community is also an important part of owning Long Siding Bar & Grill, according to Zentner.
“I like to work with the community. I think that everybody should be partnered together and not work against each other. We all share the same customers,” Zentner said.
In her time as owner, Zentner has donated to multiple benefits in the community and the Kick Cancer to the Curb organization.
To learn more about Long Siding Bar & Grill or to stay updated on its events, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/longsidingstation.
“We look forward to staying here for a very long time,” Zentner said.
