A mobile museum exhibit entitled, “Hidden or Forbidden No More: 1914-1939” will be in the Milaca Community Library parking lot (235 1st Street E) on Tuesday, August 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. In addition to the BUS-eum, there will be a presentation entitled “Prohibition Era Bootlegging” with two showtimes held in the Milaca City Hall Community Room. Showtimes are 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and are limited to 30 people each.
Hidden or Forbidden No More brings to light five sub chapters of the US’ overall World Wars I & II history. Specifically, they examine mostly overlooked influences that both shaped the “Greatest Generation’s” character and determined not only the biographies of those who comprised it, but the destiny of the United States. Our ancestors’ pasts colored our present and, if left unconscious, could stain our future: By understanding them, we can better recognize ourselves. The five sub chapters include: Anti-German hysteria of WWI, Influenza pandemic of 1918-1919, Prohibition-era bootlegging, Ku Kluk Klan’s “Second Wave”, and the “Cow Wars”
