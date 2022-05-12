 Skip to main content
High tea event gives back to local charities

The United Methodist Church in Milaca came alive Wednesday, May 4, for the return of its High Tea event.

What began in 2003 at the hands of Marian Ash — and was originally known as the Marian Ash Memorial Tea before transitioning to the High Tea event — was put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High tea originated in Europe and can only be referred to as a high tea when there is a meat served for the guests and is held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Members of the church also brought in many other homemade goodies for the event.

The people in attendance wore fancy hats to mark the occasion and drank their tea and coffee from old tea sets brought in by members of the church.

The event is used to raise money for members of the community.

“The whole purpose is to give back to the community,” said Peggy Krooms, a member of the United Methodist Church. “So all the money that we raise here goes to a charity here in the area. It also goes to the school for a scholarship for a senior that is going into nursing, because Marian Ash was a nurse.”

All the money raised from the event is through freewill offerings and will be donated to five local charities in Milaca: the Milaca Scholarship Foundation, Pearl Crisis Center, the Elim Home, the Milaca Historical Society, and The Friends of the Library.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

