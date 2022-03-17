George Freichels: A pillar of generosity

Former grocery store owner passed away on, March 11
George Freichels is being remembered as a man who helped put food on people’s tables and provided jobs to Princeton’s youth.
Freichels, founder and longtime owner of Freichels’ Super Valu in Princeton, passed away on Friday, March 11 at the age of 86.
George is survived by his wife Ardy, and children David (Lori), Thomas (Shelly), JoAnne (Robert) Erickson, and Margaret “Peggy” (Jon) Van Buren. George is also survived by 33 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral for George was held Wednesday, March 16 George was one of five boys raised by George and Angeline on a farm between Milaca and Foreston.
“I was a farm boy. There were five of us boys who worked on our farm, and for all the farmers in the area,” George told the Union-Times in February 2022.
His first job off the farm was in the grocery department at the Alfred Olson Company in Milaca- a job that would shape the rest of George’s professional life.
A couple years later, George went to work for Axel Anderson at Anderson Super Valu in Princeton.
George rode into Princeton in a souped-up car, a black leather jacket and curly hair,” Ardy told the Union-Times in February 2022.
“And I had sideburns like Elvis,” George said. “I was kind of a hotrod, and I would drive the cops crazy.”
It was at Anderson Super Valu that George Axel Anderson’s daughter Ardy, who would later become his wife.
After marriage, the couple bought Axel’s grocery store and renamed it Freichels’ Super Valu. George mentored many young adults who were his employees.
George sold his Super Valu store on May 1, 2001. However, he continued to deliver groceries after his retirement.
George’s love for Princeton showed through his community involvement. He was a lifelong member of the Princeton Lions Club, co-founded the local Jaycees, was the president of the golf club, served as a board member at Princeton State Bank, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus at Christ Our Light Church.
George was also a member of the American Legion, National Guard, and the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. He also served as a member of the Princeton Public Utilities Commission, was a scout master, and even served a short time as a firefighter with Princeton Fire & Rescue.
Tributes to George and memories from those who knew him were pouring in on a funeral home tribute page in the days after George’s passing.
“I loved him so much! The laugh, the twinkle in his eye and his smile will all be missed,” said Mary Virgin.
“George was such a wonderful asset to the Princeton Community. He will be missed by all who knew him,” added Pam Gulbranson.
“We did not know him until later in life, but we could always count on him to watch over us,” said David and Mary Thompson.
In retirement, George and Ardys enjoyed traveling and have developed a list of favorite places to visit.
They also enjoyed the company of each other at home, whether it was along the golf course in Princeton or their newest home at the Sterling Pointe senior community.
While George Frechels had many accomplishments over the years, and many things for which to be proud, marrying Ardy was the best thing George did in his 86 years of life, he told the Union-Times in February.
That’s how two people, as different as they were, came to enjoy 63 years of marriage and a life full of wonderful memories with family and a highly visible business, he said.
“Princeton has lost a pillar of generosity and civic engagement,” said Princeton Mayor Thom Walker upon the passing of George Freichels.
“It is the end of an era and yet a perfect example of loving your family and community,” Walker said.
