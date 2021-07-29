A fundraising effort has begun to finance the purchase and installation of a new scoreboard at Solhiem Veterans Field in Princeton.
The committee that oversees the field made that decision this summer after the present scoreboard, installed in the 1980s, reached the unrepairable stage after a few years of constant repairs that didn’t have a long shelf life.
Approximate cost of the new scoreboard, expected to be installed by the next baseball season, is in the $35,000 range, said committee member Jules Zimmer.
Donations are being sought from former players and from fans, and negotiations are underway with entities in Princeton that have expressed an interest in helping fund the project. Some former players made donations last week and about $4,000 was received in the first week of the project becoming general knowledge.
The decision to replace the scoreboard is part of a program to keep one of the most beautiful baseball fields in Minnesota updated. New lighting was installed two weeks ago by the committee, a former player contributing $1,000 to that project.
The field was opened in 1970 as part of a project spearheaded by the local American Legion post, the post contributing large amounts of money for various improvements during the 52 years the field has been there, a field that was named the top high school baseball field in the state in 2010.
Besides the high school teams (varsity, junior varsity and ninth-grade), the field has also been used by youth teams, the American Legion team and the Princeton Panthers town team through the years.
Legion tournaments, one of them the longest-running invitational Legion tournament in the state, were held there the past two weeks. During two weeks in August the regional town team tournament will also be held at the field for the first time since the 1990s.
Donations can be sent to City Hall in Princeton, earmarked for the scoreboard, or to Jules Zimmer at 1113 Fairway Drive, Princeton, 55371.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.