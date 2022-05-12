 Skip to main content
Full Fleece and fiber Festival

Triple T Alpaca hosted a Full Fleece Fiber Festival Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event was a way to kick off farm season for Triple T Alpaca and allowed members of the community to come visit the farm to see the alpacas before they were sheared.

Attendees were able to feed the alpacas, take photos with them, pet them, and learn about Triple T Alpaca and what they do.

Also in attendance were multiple local vendors with items up for sale alongside a food truck for people to enjoy.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Editor

Chloe is an editor for the Union-Times in Princeton and Milaca. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in English.

